Ellsworth’s time in the limelight

Dear Editor,

Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth, Ravalli County, is taking his turn in the limelight during this twilight of the Age of Reason. Regarding Covid precautions for the upcoming Montana legislative session, media reported: “I would imagine that we are going to have members who get sick,” Ellsworth said, adding that it’s possible lawmakers will die from holding the session with in-person participation.”

Jason Ellsworth may represent some actual people Ravalli County. I hope not. There is a great divide between Ravalli County and Wisdom. But when it comes to Covid we are in a big hole here and Ellsworth just keeps digging. Sadly, the consequences of such reckless endangerment are not limited to the perpetrators. Legislators’ families and residents of Helena will be jeopardized unnecessarily just so ideologues can pose and pander to their base. Ellsworth clearly lacks “family values” or a sensible approach to economic recovery. However, he may be on to something when it comes to reducing the size of government. Imagine, if you dare, the over-heated aerosols filling the chambers as legislators the likes of Ellsworth fuss and fume.

Larry Campbell

Darby