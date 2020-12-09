Deborah Mackaman

Stevensville – Hey, Everyone! Just checking in to let you all know I have crossed over to the other side! I apologize to anyone who I did not see or talk to before I left this world. It has been one heck of a ride!

H ere is a short and sweet bio. I was born on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1961 to Rose Marie (Nopper) and Lefty Olesen in Helena, MT. Some of my best memories were summers spent in White Sulphur Springs, MT with my grandparents, Fred and Magdeline Nopper. I graduated from Capital High in Helena in 1979 and went to Carroll College as a “non-traditional” student, graduating in 1991 with a degree in Health Information Management. I was fortunate to work at St. Patrick Hospital, Partners in Home Care, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, and HCPro. I married Kevin Mackaman in June 1992 and we lived in Frenchtown and Stevensville, MT. We didn’t have children but I hope I had a positive influence on my nieces and nephews.

My many loves include my dogs (see you at the Rainbow Bridge), horses, adventure, camping, time on the river, and any time with family. My favorite adventures were exploring Mexico and Costa Rica with Kevin, scuba diving, shark diving, sky diving, and earning a black belt in Tae Kwan Do.

I wanted to give a quick shout out to several people who touched my life in more ways than you know.

Medical team – Dr. Scott, SPH physicians and nursing staff, Dr. Bixby

Girlfriends who held my hand – Mary McCluskey, Michele Adams, Gail Schulz, Kim DeAnda (therapist and hair stylist); Shawna Smith, Sarah Marie Randall Dunlap; Michelle Daniels, Joey Romasko

I am survived by my husband – Kevin Mackaman (ladies, he is a keeper); my brother and sister-in-law Greg and Cindi Olesen of Helena, MT; my nephew and great niece Derrick and Maddi Olesen of Helena, MT; my niece and nephew Amber (Mackaman), Ashton, and Mike Solberg, Winnemucca, NV; my niece Makayla Mackaman, Winnemucca, NV; Mary (Nopper) and Mitch Noack of Helena, MT; Sharon (Nopper) and Arlan Larsen of Stevensville, MT; Sandy (Nopper), Bill, and Christopher Bradford of Helena, MT; Bill and Trisha Nopper of Skiatook, OK

Donations or Memorials – Dog Is My Co-Pilot, PO Box 3399 Jackson, WY or Wounded Warrior Program, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256

Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date.

Celebration of Life – Larry Creek Group Use Campground; Spring 2021, Stevensville, MT (Crown Royal is on me!) Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.