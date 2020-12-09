Stevensville – Cynthia Hawkyard Sever passed into the arms of the Lord, due to ALS, on December 4, 2020. She was born in Riverside, CA, to Richard (deceased) and Priscilla Hawkyard. She grew up in California and joined her parents in Montana, where they had retired.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Sever; mother, Priscilla Hawkyard; daughter, Nicolle (Jeremy); grandchildren, Makenzie and Lucas, Alex, Maddie and Kate; her sister, Renee (Bill), Barbara (Jim); her dogs, Dixie and Petey; and numerous cats and chickens.

Her last job was cook for the Bitterroot Living Center where she lovingly fixed the residents’ meals. She retired from there as the ALS symptoms began to hinder her.

Cindy loved her grandchildren, gardening with her husband, and fishing. A celebration of her life was held on Thanksgiving and will be celebrated again when more of the family can gather in the summer.

Her mother wrote this poem for her before she died so she would know how much she was cherished.

The Middlest Legacy

A soft soul,

The smile of an angel,

The fixer of the unfix-able,

The finder of the lost,

The solver of the unsolvable,

A lover of nature,

A risk-or with good outcomes,

With common sense so sensible,

A boon to animals.

With persistence persisting,

Crafting unusually,

A cook with insight,

A packer’s delight,

An organizer par excel-lance’

The heart of a heart rock,

Her daddy loved her,

Her mommy loves her,

Her husband, daughter, grandkids, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunt and uncle, cousins and friends love her,

Cynthia, Cindy, Cin, Whobee, Baacindy, Hon, Mom, Grammy-lamby.

