A new chapter begins

By Jean Schurman & Liz Cook

It is bittersweet that the Bitterroot Star will be moving forward without Michael and Victoria, but Jean and I would like to assure the community and our clients we are both still here working for you.

It is our commitment to continue to bring the best experience we can to our clients. We want to make it clear that the way we do business is not changing. Business will continue on as usual and we look forward to the continued support from our amazing clients!

As we enter into the Christmas Season, both Jean and I would like to take the time to thank each client for the overwhelming support we have seen this year and throughout the years. Without the advertisers, the Star would not be able to deliver trusted local news, local sports and community events. We thank you all for understanding we are all in these uncertain times together. Your support makes all the difference. So many of you are more than clients, but friends we have come to cherish.

Lastly, to our amazing bosses, Michael and Victoria: we want to thank you for being great leaders to us. You have shown us by example, what it means to be a member of this community and valley, what integrity looks like, and that doing the right thing sometimes comes with a price, but in the end is always worth it. Life at the Star will not be the same without you.

Jean and I want you to know we are grateful for all the years we’ve had as your employees, which we don’t think there was ever a day we felt like an employee. We are both so happy for your new chapter and wish you both the absolute best.

With much appreciation,

Jean Schurman & Liz Cook