Virtual town hall meeting for veterans Nov. 23

Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) invites Veterans to a virtual town hall this Monday, November 23rd, from 5-6:00 p.m. The event will also be recorded for any Veteran who is unable to attend the live town hall.

“During the town hall, we want to make sure Veterans are aware of all their healthcare resources,” said Dan Caufield, MTVAHCS Associate Director. “With Montana’s COVID-19 cases on the rise, we will share COVID-19 updates and highlight some of the telehealth options Veterans have to connect to their healthcare while staying safe. For example, tools such as MyHealtheVet means that Veterans can message their healthcare team any time they have questions and VA Video Connect allows many appointments to be done from the comfort of a Veteran’s home.”

The town hall will include updates about in-person healthcare options. This week, MTVAHCS announced it is transitioning to fifty percent face-to-face appointments and fifty percent virtual appointments. Elective surgeries are being paused and rescheduled for a later date. Any Veteran who has questions or concerns, should contact their primary care team. The Nurse Triage Line is also available at any time (24/7) at 1-877-468-8387.

“We want to hear from Veterans,” said Caufield. “Veterans will be able to ask questions live during the town hall.”

Veterans can connect to the town hall by calling in (dial 866-478-3358) or by livestreaming the event from the Montana VA Facebook page or via www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall.

MTVAHCS’s overall trust scores—which derive from Veteran rankings of their health care experiences—are at a historic high. MTVAHCS provides healthcare to Veterans across Montana through a series of community-based clinics, the Miles City Community Living Center (Montana VA’s only nursing home), an acute care medical center, a nationally acclaimed sleep center, and robust telehealth services.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 17 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information, visit the MTVAHCS website and contact Public Affairs Officer Katie Beall at [email protected] or 447-7303.