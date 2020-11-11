Veterans outdoor recovery act passes

Big news for Montana veterans.

On November 10, Senator Daines’ bipartisan bill, the “Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act,” passed the U.S. Senate and is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law. Daines’ bill promotes outdoor veteran recovery programs and helps expand outdoor recreational opportunities for veterans on public lands.

“In Montana, we know how important our outdoor heritage is to our Montana way of life,” Daines said. “That’s why I’m glad to see the Senate pass my bipartisan bill to help ensure Montana veterans are able to take full advantage of our outdoors as they recover from the trauma and injuries they experienced in combat. The therapeutic benefits our public lands can have on our veterans will help aide in their recovery and highlight the beauty of the country they so valiantly served to defend. I look forward to seeing this great bill for our veterans signed into law.”

The bill creates an interagency task force to look for ways to promote outdoor veteran recovery programs, helps elevate the issue and coordinates the VA with DOI and other agencies to promote veterans outdoor public lands programs.