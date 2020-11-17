‘Turkey Trot’ goes virtual

Dominic Farrenkopf, Community Life Director at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton, is doing the Turkey Trot again this year, however, it is online only. In years past, Dominic dresses like a gigantic turkey and goes through the communities of Stevensville, Hamilton and Darby to solicit funds for each community’s food bank. This year people can still give a monetary donation to a food bank of their choice; however, they will need to contribute on a GoFundMe site.

“The Turkey Trot is one of my favorite fundraisers because it is so personal,” said Farrenkopf. “There is a lot to say about the interaction that happens between me and donors. People like to joke about hunting season when seeing a 6-foot-tall turkey. People like to donate to good causes and this is definitely one of them. A lot of people wonder what a big turkey is doing asking them for money until I explain the project, and then usually people are willing to give.”

Sapphire Lutheran Homes strives to be a part of the community, not apart from it. They do this through fundraisers, education and community outreach. The Turkey Trot is one of those fundraisers that allows Sapphire Lutheran Homes to partner with other mission-oriented organizations and help serve the greater community.

“This year we are excited to include the food bank in Victor as an option people can choose to give to,” said Farrrenkopf.

People can access the gofundme site at: www. gofundme.com/272j31sddc. You can also follow the link on Sapphire Lutheran Homes Facebook page.

In the comments of your donation indicate what food bank you would like to benefit: Darby Bread Box in Darby, Montana, Haven House in Hamilton, Montana, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, Montana or Victor food bank in Victor, Montana.