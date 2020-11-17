Stevensville police chief resigns

Stevensville Chief of Police James Marble gave notice last Friday, that he was resigning his job as top cop in Stevensville effective November 27, 2020 in order to take a job with the State of Montana.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the citizens of Stevensville for the last 16 and a half years. I will miss working with everyone immensely. I plan on continuing to live in Stevensville for the foreseeable future so I will see everyone around town from time to time. God bless and take care of each other!” wrote Marble in his letter of resignation.

Marble came to Stevensville from Plains, Montana where he also served as Chief of Police.

Mayor Brandon Dewey said, “Marble’s 16 years of service to our community is admirable, and an accomplishment few employees achieve working for the Town. We all owe James a great deal of gratitude for his dedication to the job and the people of Stevensville. On behalf of the organization and the community, we hope for the best in his new endeavor and wish James nothing less than success.”

According to Dewey, the Town will begin advertising for a new Police Chief immediately and he expects to involve the community in the selection process with hopes that the position will be filled by March.