Stevensville holiday celebration to look different this year

How to have a community celebration during a pandemic. That’s the challenge being addressed by the Stevensville Civic Club, and the executive committee has come up with a unique solution to address social distancing but still create a festive environment for citizens and encourage them to shop locally.

First, rather than the traditional Parade of Lights and Living Nativity, which required folks to walk closely together and to gather in one group on Main Street, there will be a Vehicle Parade of Lights that will kick off some fun decorating contests of windows, yards, and trees and will culminate with an online benefit auction.

Santa will lead a parade of decorated vehicles through the downtown on Friday, December 4, the traditional First Friday holiday event in Stevensville. Although there will be no personal visits with Santa this year, there will be extended hours with open houses and sales at local businesses. Decorated trees will be on display for ‘people’s choice’ voting.

A2Z Personnel is sponsoring contests that will encourage residents to stay in Stevensville and to interact with businesses in a safe way. Participating businesses will be decorating Christmas trees and/or their windows. (Trees will be provided). These will be voted on by the public. Prizes will be awarded. Later in the season, the trees will be available for sale in an online auction, with all proceeds going to the Civic Club.

Residents can participate in a yard decorating contest which will also be voted on by the public and will have prizes awarded.

An added event will be a food drive sponsored by the Bitterroot Star to benefit Pantry Partners food bank.

Anyone interested in participating in the contests can contact A2Z Personnel, 777-1662. Entry forms will also be printed in an upcoming edition of the Bitterroot Star. For parade information, contact Joan Prather, Civic Club President, 531-8401.