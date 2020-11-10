Republicans sweep local, state elections

Ravalli County Election Results

Voter turnout was heavy in this election. Statewide, out of 752,551 registered voters, 608,934 or 80.92% cast ballots in the 2020 general election. In Ravalli County, with 33,739 registered voters, 28,828 cast votes in the 2020 general election for an even higher voter turnout of 85.44%

Ravalli County voters voted overwhelmingly in favor of President Donald Trump serving another term with 19,013 (67%) voting for Trump and only 8,757 (31%) voting for former Vice-President Joe Biden. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered only 630 (2%) votes. Trump also took the state with 56.9% to Biden’s 40.6% and Jorgensen’s 2.5%. Biden has been declared the winner nationally with 270 electoral votes to Trump’s 214, although the Trump campaign is contesting the results.

RAVALLI COUNTY RESULTS FOR LOCAL OFFICES

In the non-partisan elections for District Court Judge in District 21 both candidates ran unopposed. Howard Recht retained his seat in Department 1 by a vote of 20,662 (81%) to 4,827 (19%). Jennifer Lint retained her seat in Department 2 by a vote of 20,317 (80%) to 5,045 (20%).

State Senate District 44: Republican Theresa Manzella won with 9,483 (67%) votes to Democrat Margaret Gorski’s 4,625 (33%).

State House District 85: Republican Michele Binkley won by a vote of 5,298 (74%) over Democrat Laura Jackson’s 1,815 (25%).

State House District 86: Republican David Bedey running unopposed garnered 5,064 (96%).

State House District 87: Republican Ron Marshall won with 5,028 against Democrat Laura Merrill’s 1,938 (28%).

State House District 88: Republican Sharon Greef running unopposed garnered 5,587 (96% ).

Clerk of District Court: Republican Paige Trautwein running unopposed garnered 23,031 (98%).

Ravalli County Commissioner District 2: Republican Dan Huls running unopposed garnered 23,078 (97%).

Town of Pinesdale Selectman: Josiah Jessop won the non-partisan race with a vote of 228 (61%) to Suzanne Harris’ 143 (38%).

CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGISLATIVE INITIATIVES & AMENDMENTS

C-46 was approved in Ravalli County by a vote of 20,707 (79%) in favor to 5,579 (21%) against.

Statewide the issue was approved 77% in favor to 23% against.

C-47 was approved in Ravalli County by a vote of 19,971 (77%) in favor to 6,088 (23%) against. Statewide C-47 was approved 75% with 25% voting against.

CI-118 was approved in Ravalli County with 14,345 (52%) votes in favor versus 13,332 (48%) against. Statewide it was approved 58% with 42% voting against.

Legislative Referendum No. 130 was approved in Ravalli County by a vote of 16,606 (60%) in favor to 11,150 (40%) against. Statewide it was approved 51% in favor to 49% against.

Initiative 190 was approved in Ravalli County by a vote of 14,453 (51%) in favor to 13,794 (49%). Statewide it was approved with 57% of the vote with 43% voting against.

RAVALLI COUNTY RESULTS FOR STATEWIDE RACES

In statewide races, Ravalli County voters favored Republican candidates over Democrat candidates by over a 2 to 1 margin across the board.

U.S. Senate: Republican Steve Daines won the Senate seat with 18,6940 votes or 65% of the vote compared to Steve Bullock (D) who got 9,862 votes for only 34%. Statewide Daines won 56% to Bullock’s 45%

U.S. Representative: Republican Matt Rosendale triumphed with 19,103 votes, or 67% to Kathleen Williams 9,344 votes for 33%. Statewide Rosendale won by 56% to Williams’ 44%.

Governor: Republican Greg Gianforte triumphed with 18,546 or 65% to Democrat Mike Cooney who got 8,877 votes for 31%. Libertarian Lyman Bishop got 1,062 votes for 4%. Statewide Gianforte won with 54% to Cooney’s 42% and Bishop’s 4%.

Secretary of State: Republican Christi Jacobsen won with 19,534 votes for 70% defeating Democrat Bryce Bennett who garnered 8,473 votes for 30%. Statewide Jacobsen won 60% to Bennett’s 40%.

Attorney General: Republican Austin Knudson beat Democrat Raph Graybill 19,474 (69%) to 8,722 (31%). Statewide Knudson won 58% to Graybill’s 42%.

State Auditor: Republican Troy Downing won with 18,501 votes for 66% beating Democrat Shane Morigeau who got 8,301 votes or 30% and Libertarian Roger Roots who got 1,170 votes for 4%. Statewide Downing won 55% to Morigeau’s 39% and Roots’ 5%.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Republican Elsie Arntzen won with 17,958 votes for 64% beating out Democrat Melissa Romano who got 9,144 votes or 33% and Libertarian Kevin Leatherbarrow who got 977 votes for 3%. Statewide Arntzen won 52% to Romano’s 44% and Leatherbarrow’s 4%.

Supreme Court Justice #5: Laurie McKinnon 15,638 (63%) triumphed over Mike Black 9,096 (37%). Statewide McKinnon won 57% to Black’s 43%.

Retain Supreme Court Judge Jim Shea: YES- 19,595 (77%); NO- 5,692 (23%). Statewide Shea was approved 80% to 20% against.