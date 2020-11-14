Ravalli County Sheriff’s Dept. issues COVID-19 update 11-13-20 – 66 new cases, one more death

Public Health staff are working to remove recovered cases from the active case list and will have updated and accurate active case numbers next week.

Public Health encourages everyone to stay home and limit contacts if they are exhibiting any symptoms of illness. Information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the Ravalli County web page www.ravalli.us

Public Health Director Tiffany Webber thanked the staff at Ravalli County Public Health for their continued tireless efforts to serve our community, and welcomes two new student nurses to the team, Nicole Perkins and Rachel Jaquith.