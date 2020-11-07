Ravalli County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

November 7, 2020

The Ravalli County Public Health Department has issued the following statement:

Good morning Ravalli County. We are deeply saddened to report the passing of three of our county residents due to complications of COVID-19.

A female in her 80’s that just recently celebrated a birthday.

A male in his 80’s

A male in his 60’s

We urge county residents to follow the best practice guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks we have seen the number of those infected with the virus jump dramatically. Public health has strived to meet the needs of so many. We have brought on additional professional staff to contact trace and guide residents through these uncertain times. We recommend residents keep their cohort circles small. Practice physical distancing whenever possible. Wear a mask in public when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Frequent hand washing and sanitizing when hand washing is unavailable. Most importantly remembering that our community needs “U” and “I” to make good choices.

Ravalli County Public Health would like to thank all of its residents for their continued due diligence to help slow the spread of this virus. Want to help?

If you have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or have general questions or concerns please visit the Ravalli County webpage at https://ravalli.us/ and click on the COVID 19 Alert Bar. There you can find helpful links to information about COVID, our daily press releases and “Close Contact” instructions. Please, choose to be part of the solution and help us slow the spread of COVID-19.

Stay strong!