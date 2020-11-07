Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-6-20 – 37 new cases, 377 active cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 6, 2020

 

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting received 37 new cases of COVID-19Ravalli County currently has 377 active cases of COVID-19.

  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  • Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
  • Six active cases are currently hospitalized.*

*Ravalli County Public Health has a limited ability to track hospitalizations outside of county jurisdiction. Due to increasing stress on hospitals from new cases of COVID-19, when patients are discharged or transferred from one hospital to another, Public Health is not always notified and able to report these changes in a timely manner.

 

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO