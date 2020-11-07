Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-6-20 – 37 new cases, 377 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 6, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting received 37 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 377 active cases of COVID-19.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Six active cases are currently hospitalized.*

*Ravalli County Public Health has a limited ability to track hospitalizations outside of county jurisdiction. Due to increasing stress on hospitals from new cases of COVID-19, when patients are discharged or transferred from one hospital to another, Public Health is not always notified and able to report these changes in a timely manner.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676