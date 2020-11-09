Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-9-20 – 67 new cases, 429 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
November 9, 2020
As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19*. Ravalli County currently has 429 active cases of COVID-19.
*This includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.
- All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
- Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
- Eleven active cases are currently hospitalized.
CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676
