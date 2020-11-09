Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-9-20 – 67 new cases, 429 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 9, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19*. Ravalli County currently has 429 active cases of COVID-19.

*This includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.

  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  • Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
  • Eleven active cases are currently hospitalized.

 

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

 

 

