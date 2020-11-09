Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-9-20 – 67 new cases, 429 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 9, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19*. Ravalli County currently has 429 active cases of COVID-19.

*This includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Eleven active cases are currently hospitalized.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676