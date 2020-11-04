Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-4-20 – 28 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
November 4, 2020
As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 28 new cases of COVID-19. *This update includes new cases from 11/03/20 and 11/04/20.
Ravalli County currently has 333 active cases of COVID-19.
- All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
- Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
- Eight active cases are currently hospitalized.
CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676
Leave a Reply