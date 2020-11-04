Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-4-20 – 28 new cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health Dept. 

November 4, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 28 new cases of COVID-19. *This update includes new cases from 11/03/20 and 11/04/20.

Ravalli County currently has 333 active cases of COVID-19.

  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  • Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
  • Eight active cases are currently hospitalized.

 

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO