Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-4-20 – 28 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 4, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 28 new cases of COVID-19. *This update includes new cases from 11/03/20 and 11/04/20.

Ravalli County currently has 333 active cases of COVID-19.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Eight active cases are currently hospitalized.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676