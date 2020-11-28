Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-27-20 – 53 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health update

November 27, 2020

Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 53 new cases for Wednesday 11/25/20 with 748 open investigations. Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, the state lab was closed and did not process any samples. Any reported positive labs from private labs outside the state will be counted in Friday’s case counts.

Public Health is working to bring a more automated system online to help with the volume of calls to positive cases. Public Health will meet with other county stakeholders to finalize the plans for how the process will work on Monday 11/30/20. Once in place we will be placing the information on several sites. Please look for these changes next week.

In the interim public health recommends the following guidance:

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

Public Health would like to thank those retired health care folks for their continued service to the community. Special thanks Dr. Walker Ashcraft, Judy Griffin RN, Betsy Saylor RN, Kris Fuller RN and Anne Jackson RN. We appreciate their dedication to championing on behalf of public health and giving of their time to prevent, promote and protect the health and safety of our community.