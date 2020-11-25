Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-25-20 – 117 new cases, 2 more deaths

Ravalli County Public Health

November 25, 2020

Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 60 new cases for Monday and 57 new positive COVID cases for Tuesday 11/24/20. Ravalli County is reporting 753 open investigations. Public Health continues to request the counties patience in contacting families of those diagnosed.

Public Health extends its condolences to the families of the two newest residents to pass due to complications of COVID-19.

A Female in her 80’s.

A Female in her 90’s

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please follow the recommended guidelines:

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

A reminder to residents going in to the holiday, please stay home if you are sick. Keep your cohort circle small and physically distance whenever possible. Thank you, Ravalli County, for the choices you make and the support you provide each other. Together we are stronger.