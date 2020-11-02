Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-2-20 – 51 new cases, 322 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 2, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19. *This includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday. Ravalli County currently has 322 active cases of COVID-19.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Ten active cases are currently hospitalized.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676