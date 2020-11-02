Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-2-20 – 51 new cases, 322 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 2, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19. *This includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday. Ravalli County currently has 322 active cases of COVID-19.

  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  • Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.
  • Ten active cases are currently hospitalized.

 

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

 

