Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-16-20 – 196 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend (November 14th and 15th) and an additional 59 cases on Monday, November 16th.

Ravalli County has updated the number of recovered cases, and currently has 326 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

Local health care facilities are reporting the number of hospitalized patients to the State of Montana, and Ravalli County will no longer be reporting those numbers because of the inability to report on local cases that might be hospitalized out of the county.

Ravalli County Public Health encourages all residents to limit social contacts and act responsibly to reduce the spread of illness. Frequent hand washing, proper use of face coverings and staying home when sick will mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Report prepared by: Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber