Ravalli County COVID-19 testing results 11-20-20 – 92 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 20, 2020

As of 10 am this morning, Ravalli County Public Health has received notice of 92 new positive labs of COVID-19. Ravalli County has 669 active cases of COVID-19 with 121 labs still waiting for review.

The cold and flu season is upon us and with that, Ravalli County is experience community spread of COVID-19. Public health resources are overwhelmed with positive case. At this time, we appeal to the residents of this county to follow the recommended guidelines to reduce your risk of exposure.

Wear a mask when in public

Maintain the 6’ distance

Keep your cohort circle small

Frequently wash your hands and use hand sanitizer when washing is not available

Be aware that none of the guidelines on their own offers 100% protection against infection.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please follow the recommended guidelines:

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

Public Health needs your help! Be an ambassador for health. Be a voice of support for that friend or neighbor in need. Be a listener! Be an advocate! Remember that the “community” needs “u” and “i”!

Thank you Ravalli County!