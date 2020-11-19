Ravalli County COVID-19 testing results 11-19-20 – 82 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 19, 2020

As of 10 am this morning, Ravalli County Public Health has received notice of 82 new positive labs of COVID-19. Ravalli County has 405 active cases of COVID-19 with 444 labs still waiting for review.

Public Health continues to interview positive cases, giving isolation instructions and quarantine recommendations to household contacts. Priority at this time has been contacting positives. We encourage residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to please contact any close contacts that may have exposed. Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website: https://ravalli.us/. Just click on the black bar marked COVID 19.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please follow the recommended guidelines:

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

Ravalli County Public Health would like to thank Sheriff Holton for assisting with press releases and getting information regarding case counts out on the sheriff’s app. Information on downloading the sheriff app can be found @ https://ravalli.us/595/Phone-apps-and-alerts.