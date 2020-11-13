Nurse leadership to fight COVID-19

Montana Nurses Association has issued the following statement:

Montana Nurses Association (MNA): Nurses belong in all places where patient care decisions are being made. Nurses should not be the exception!

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus!

Here are the most effective, noninvasive ways we can combat this virus, TOGETHER :

Covid-19 can be transmitted by airborne and close contact pathways, stay minimum 6 feet apart

Wear a mask when you leave your house, cover your NOSE and MOUTH at all times, this protects others and new data supports this will also help protect the wearer

Wash your hands frequently (20 seconds) or use minimum 60% alcohol hand sanitizer

Don’t touch your face, especially eyes, nose, and mouth

Limit gatherings to less than 10 if possible, unless larger family circle, additionally, keep ventilation as open as possible

As flu season is here, if asymptomatic, PLEASE get our flu shot immediately!

Being obstinate is infecting and killing ourselves, our families, our healthcare workers, and communities; moreover, it allows the Covid virus to spread and remain virulent. Combating the spread with noninvasive actions helps flatten the curve as the virus has no way to survive.

MNA encourages everyone to wear a mask and take advantage of the upcoming holiday season by staying home, don’t travel, keep all schools closed until after the new year, make masks MANDATORY in all businesses and public places. If we pause now for the next month and a half and commit to doing ALL we can to slow this spread, Montana will be more successful in opening our schools, businesses, and legislature after the New Year, moreover, not overwhelm our healthcare staff and facilities.

MNA kindly asks, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE wear a mask, and get your flu shot!