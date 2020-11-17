Notice to Creditors – John Bonilla

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY

Royce McCarty, Deputy County Attorney

Clay Leland, Deputy County Attorney

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford Street, Suite C

Hamilton, Montana 59840-2853

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (406) 375-6750

Attorney for Special Administrator

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOHN R. BONILLA, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-20-127

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Special Administrator, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton MT 59840, return receipt requested, ℅ Royce McCarty, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court .

DATED this 9th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Clay R. Leland, Deputy County Attorney

BS 11-18, 11-25, 12-2-20. MNAXLP