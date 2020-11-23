Notice for Publication – Guardianship of P.S.R, minor child

Dustin M. Chouinard
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 South First Street
P.O. Box 515
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406)363-1110
Attorneys for Petitioner
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE MATTER OF: P.S.R., a minor child, TYM MARIE RHOADES, Petitioner,
And
JACKSON RHOADES & LORRIE HOCKER, Respondents.
Cause No. DR-20-138/12
Dept No. 1
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO MONT. CODE ANN §72-1-301(a) that Petitioner has filed a Petition for Permanent Guardianship of the above identified minor child, P.S.R., and a Petition for Protection Order individually and on behalf of P.S.R. Hearing upon said Petitions will be held on January 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ravalli County Courthouse, Courtroom 1, which is located at 205 Bedford Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840, the Honorable Howard F. Recht, presiding, at which time all interested persons may appear and object.
DATED THIS 17th day of November, 2020.
Markette & Chouinard, P.C.
By:/s/ Dustin M. Chouinard
Dustin M. Chouinard
BS 11-25, 12-2, 12-9-20. MNAXLP
Leave a Reply