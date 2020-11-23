Needing a Vehicle

I am a mother of 2 teenage children. I moved away from Missoula to Stevensville to get away from an abusive relationship. My children are 50-60 miles away and I share custody with my ex-husband. It is difficult to commute to see them with school and also to stay safe. I am looking for a vehicle someone might have that is either free or fairly cheap. I am in between jobs and was just let go from my employer 2 weeks ago because of winter cutbacks. So I also need a vehicle to gain employment. Thank you. Andrea, (406) 370-0605.

