Montanans financially impacted by COVID-19 urged to apply for rent, mortgage assistance

Applications must be submitted by November 10

The Montana Department of Commerce is reminding Montanans who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic that they may be eligible for rent, deposit or mortgage payment assistance and to apply now to the Emergency Housing Assistance Program. All applications must be received by 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 10. The program will continue to process applications received by the deadline, and all applications approved by December 30, 2020 will be provided assistance.

“This program has helped many Montana families and individuals with the ability to stay in their own homes without worry of evictions or foreclosures. We encourage Montanans who need Emergency Housing Assistance to start their applications and apply as soon as possible.” Commerce Director Tara Rice said.

The purpose of the Emergency Housing Assistance program is to help Montanans financially impacted by COVID-19 stay current on rent and mortgage payments, to avoid possible eviction and foreclosure. For eligible applicants, Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce, will provide payments to landlords or mortgage service providers the difference between 25 percent of the household’s reduced net monthly income, up to $2,000 a month. Household income limits range from $75,000-$125,000. Montanans who receive other forms of housing assistance are not eligible.

The Emergency Housing Assistance Program was created by Governor Steve Bullock by using a portion of Montana’s allocation of federal CARES Act dollars. Since the program’s May inception, Montana Housing, with assistance from NeighborWorks Montana, has approved more than 1,600 applications and awarded more than $5 million in rental and mortgage assistance to Montana families and individuals statewide.

For more information and to apply visit COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. If you need help applying to the program, email NeighborWorks Montana at [email protected] or call 406.604.4500.