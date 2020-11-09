Montana COVID-19 testing results 11-9-20 – 427 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 40053 Total New Cases Today 427 Total number of tests completed since last report 14322 Total Number of Tests 540913

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 70-79 11/08/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 11/08/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 11/08/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 11/08/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 11/08/2020 Blaine F 20-29 11/08/2020 Blaine F 70-79 11/08/2020 Blaine F 50-59 11/08/2020 Blaine F 50-59 11/08/2020 Blaine F 50-59 11/08/2020 Blaine F 40-49 11/08/2020 Blaine F 50-59 11/08/2020 Blaine F 90-99 11/08/2020 Blaine F 40-49 11/08/2020 Blaine M 30-39 11/08/2020 Blaine F 80-89 11/08/2020 Blaine M 60-69 11/08/2020 Blaine F 40-49 11/08/2020 Blaine M 60-69 11/08/2020 Blaine F 30-39 11/08/2020 Blaine F 20-29 11/08/2020 Carbon M 60-69 11/08/2020 Carbon F 80-89 11/08/2020 Carbon M 60-69 11/08/2020 Carbon F 80-89 11/08/2020 Carbon F 10-19 11/08/2020 Carbon F 20-29 11/08/2020 Carbon M 60-69 11/08/2020 Carbon M 80-89 11/08/2020 Carbon F 70-79 11/08/2020 Carbon M 60-69 11/08/2020 Carbon M 50-59 11/08/2020 Carbon M 80-89 11/08/2020 Carbon F 70-79 11/08/2020 Carbon M 50-59 11/08/2020 Fallon F 60-69 11/08/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 11/08/2020 Gallatin M 80-89 11/08/2020 Gallatin M 80-89 11/08/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 11/08/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 11/08/2020 Gallatin F 90-99 11/08/2020 Gallatin F 70-79 11/08/2020 Hill F 10-19 11/08/2020 Hill M 0-9 11/08/2020 Hill F 50-59 11/08/2020 Hill F 10-19 11/08/2020 Hill F 60-69 11/08/2020 Hill M 20-29 11/08/2020 Hill F 0-9 11/08/2020 Hill M 50-59 11/08/2020 Hill M 50-59 11/08/2020 Hill M 60-69 11/08/2020 Hill F 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 10-19 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 0-9 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 0-9 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 10-19 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 11/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lincoln M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lincoln M 40-49 11/08/2020 Lincoln F 30-39 11/08/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 11/08/2020 Lincoln M 10-19 11/08/2020 Lincoln M 10-19 11/08/2020 Lincoln F 80-89 11/08/2020 Madison M 60-69 11/08/2020 Madison M 60-69 11/08/2020 Madison F 30-39 11/08/2020 Madison F 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/08/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/08/2020 Missoula M 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/08/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/08/2020 Missoula F 80-89 11/08/2020 Missoula F 90-99 11/08/2020 Missoula M 90-99 11/08/2020 Missoula M 70-79 11/08/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula M 10-19 11/08/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/08/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/08/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula M 70-79 11/08/2020 Missoula M 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/08/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/08/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/08/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/08/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula M 10-19 11/08/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula M 0-9 11/08/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/08/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/08/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/08/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/08/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/08/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/08/2020 Richland F 40-49 11/08/2020 Richland F 20-29 11/08/2020 Richland F 10-19 11/08/2020 Richland F 80-89 11/08/2020 Richland F 40-49 11/08/2020 Richland M 50-59 11/08/2020 Richland M 50-59 11/08/2020 Richland F 70-79 11/08/2020 Richland M 30-39 11/08/2020 Richland M 10-19 11/08/2020 Sheridan F 20-29 11/08/2020 Sheridan F 20-29 11/08/2020 Sheridan F 10-19 11/08/2020 Sheridan F 40-49 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass M 30-39 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass F 60-69 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass M 30-39 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass F 60-69 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass M 50-59 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass M 40-49 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass M 60-69 11/08/2020 Sweet Grass F 50-59 11/08/2020 Teton F 30-39 11/08/2020 Teton M 20-29 11/08/2020 Teton M 10-19 11/08/2020 Teton M 50-59 11/08/2020 Teton F 80-89 11/08/2020 Toole M 20-29 11/08/2020 Toole M 20-29 11/08/2020 Toole M 30-39 11/08/2020 Toole M 50-59 11/08/2020 Valley M 40-49 11/08/2020 Valley F 10-19 11/08/2020 Valley F 0-9 11/08/2020 Valley F 40-49 11/08/2020 Valley F 10-19 11/08/2020 Valley F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/08/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/08/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.