Montana COVID-19 testing results 11-30-20 – 369 new cases

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you will notice lower COVID-19 numbers today. Many counties did not report their COVID-19 numbers for the holiday weekend until today resulting in lower numbers the last few days on the map and higher numbers likely beginning tomorrow.

Enclosed is a link to the most recent COVID-19 Montana testing results.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Total COVID Cases in Montana 62198
Total New Cases Today 369
Total number of tests completed since last report 5798
Total Number of Tests 656021

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 0-9 11/29/2020
Beaverhead M 0-9 11/29/2020
Blaine F 40-49 11/29/2020
Carbon M 60-69 11/29/2020
Carbon F 60-69 11/29/2020
Carbon M 10-19 11/29/2020
Cascade M 30-39 11/29/2020
Cascade F 20-29 11/29/2020
Cascade U 40-49 11/29/2020
Cascade M 80-89 11/29/2020
Cascade U 50-59 11/29/2020
Cascade M 20-29 11/29/2020
Cascade M 50-59 11/29/2020
Cascade M 10-19 11/29/2020
Dawson U 20-29 11/29/2020
Fergus F 70-79 11/29/2020
Fergus M 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead M 90-99 11/29/2020
Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead M 90-99 11/29/2020
Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020
Flathead F 40-49 11/29/2020
Flathead F 0-9 11/29/2020
Flathead F 90-99 11/29/2020
Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead M 80-89 11/29/2020
Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020
Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead M 10-19 11/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020
Flathead M 80-89 11/29/2020
Flathead M 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 40-49 11/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020
Flathead F 80-89 11/29/2020
Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020
Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020
Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020
Flathead M 30-39 11/29/2020
Flathead F 80-89 11/29/2020
Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020
Gallatin U 10-19 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 100 11/29/2020
Gallatin U 70-79 11/29/2020
Gallatin U 30-39 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 11/29/2020
Gallatin M 70-79 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 100 11/29/2020
Gallatin U 90-99 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 11/29/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 11/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 11/29/2020
Gallatin M 70-79 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 70-79 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 80-89 11/29/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 11/29/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 11/29/2020
Hill M 80-89 11/29/2020
Hill M 10-19 11/29/2020
Hill M 30-39 11/29/2020
Hill M 60-69 11/29/2020
Hill F 50-59 11/29/2020
Hill F 50-59 11/29/2020
Hill F 20-29 11/29/2020
Hill M 10-19 11/29/2020
Hill F 70-79 11/29/2020
Hill F 20-29 11/29/2020
Jefferson M 60-69 11/29/2020
Jefferson F 20-29 11/29/2020
Jefferson M 50-59 11/29/2020
Judith Basin M 10-19 11/29/2020
Judith Basin F 20-29 11/29/2020
Judith Basin F 20-29 11/29/2020
Judith Basin U 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020
Lake M 20-29 11/29/2020
Lake F 0-9 11/29/2020
Lake F 50-59 11/29/2020
Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake F 0-9 11/29/2020
Lake F 30-39 11/29/2020
Lake F 40-49 11/29/2020
Lake F 50-59 11/29/2020
Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake M 40-49 11/29/2020
Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake M 60-69 11/29/2020
Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020
Lake M 60-69 11/29/2020
Lake F 60-69 11/29/2020
Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020
Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake F 30-39 11/29/2020
Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake F 20-29 11/29/2020
Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lake F 40-49 11/29/2020
Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 40-49 11/29/2020
Lincoln M 50-59 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lincoln M 10-19 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 40-49 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 10-19 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 70-79 11/29/2020
Lincoln M 60-69 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 20-29 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 0-9 11/29/2020
Lincoln F 20-29 11/29/2020
Lincoln M 50-59 11/29/2020
Lincoln M 30-39 11/29/2020
Madison M 80-89 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 70-79 11/29/2020
Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula U 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula U 0-9 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula M 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula M 0-9 11/29/2020
Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula U 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula F 70-79 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula U 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula U 70-79 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula U 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020
Missoula U 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula M 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 70-79 11/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula M 80-89 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020
Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020
Missoula M 60-69 11/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020
Missoula U 20-29 11/29/2020
Missoula F 80-89 11/29/2020
Missoula U 10-19 11/29/2020
Park M 20-29 11/29/2020
Park M 60-69 11/29/2020
Park F 60-69 11/29/2020
Park M 30-39 11/29/2020
Park M 60-69 11/29/2020
Park F 20-29 11/29/2020
Park M 60-69 11/29/2020
Park F 30-39 11/29/2020
Park M 50-59 11/29/2020
Park M 60-69 11/29/2020
Park M 30-39 11/29/2020
Park F 40-49 11/29/2020
Park U 10-19 11/29/2020
Park F 30-39 11/29/2020
Park U 50-59 11/29/2020
Park F 10-19 11/29/2020
Park F 0-9 11/29/2020
Park M 40-49 11/29/2020
Petroleum F 40-49 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 60-69 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 80-89 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 70-79 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 20-29 11/29/2020
Ravalli M 70-79 11/29/2020
Ravalli U 20-29 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 11/29/2020
Roosevelt M 10-19 11/29/2020
Roosevelt F 70-79 11/29/2020
Sheridan F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 10-19 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 0-9 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 70-79 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 0-9 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 10-19 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020
Silver Bow M 40-49 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 11/29/2020
Silver Bow U 10-19 11/29/2020
Silver Bow U 0-9 11/29/2020
Silver Bow U 10-19 11/29/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020
Teton M 40-49 11/29/2020
Teton F 50-59 11/29/2020
Treasure F 60-69 11/29/2020
Valley F 50-59 11/29/2020
Valley F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 11/29/2020
Yellowstone U 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

