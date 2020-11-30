Montana COVID-19 testing results 11-30-20 – 369 new cases

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you will notice lower COVID-19 numbers today. Many counties did not report their COVID-19 numbers for the holiday weekend until today resulting in lower numbers the last few days on the map and higher numbers likely beginning tomorrow.

Enclosed is a link to the most recent COVID-19 Montana testing results.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Total COVID Cases in Montana 62198 Total New Cases Today 369 Total number of tests completed since last report 5798 Total Number of Tests 656021

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 0-9 11/29/2020 Beaverhead M 0-9 11/29/2020 Blaine F 40-49 11/29/2020 Carbon M 60-69 11/29/2020 Carbon F 60-69 11/29/2020 Carbon M 10-19 11/29/2020 Cascade M 30-39 11/29/2020 Cascade F 20-29 11/29/2020 Cascade U 40-49 11/29/2020 Cascade M 80-89 11/29/2020 Cascade U 50-59 11/29/2020 Cascade M 20-29 11/29/2020 Cascade M 50-59 11/29/2020 Cascade M 10-19 11/29/2020 Dawson U 20-29 11/29/2020 Fergus F 70-79 11/29/2020 Fergus M 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead M 90-99 11/29/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead M 90-99 11/29/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/29/2020 Flathead F 0-9 11/29/2020 Flathead F 90-99 11/29/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead M 80-89 11/29/2020 Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020 Flathead M 80-89 11/29/2020 Flathead M 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/29/2020 Flathead F 80-89 11/29/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 10-19 11/29/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/29/2020 Flathead M 30-39 11/29/2020 Flathead F 80-89 11/29/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/29/2020 Gallatin U 10-19 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 100 11/29/2020 Gallatin U 70-79 11/29/2020 Gallatin U 30-39 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 11/29/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 100 11/29/2020 Gallatin U 90-99 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 11/29/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 11/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 11/29/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 70-79 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 80-89 11/29/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 11/29/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 11/29/2020 Hill M 80-89 11/29/2020 Hill M 10-19 11/29/2020 Hill M 30-39 11/29/2020 Hill M 60-69 11/29/2020 Hill F 50-59 11/29/2020 Hill F 50-59 11/29/2020 Hill F 20-29 11/29/2020 Hill M 10-19 11/29/2020 Hill F 70-79 11/29/2020 Hill F 20-29 11/29/2020 Jefferson M 60-69 11/29/2020 Jefferson F 20-29 11/29/2020 Jefferson M 50-59 11/29/2020 Judith Basin M 10-19 11/29/2020 Judith Basin F 20-29 11/29/2020 Judith Basin F 20-29 11/29/2020 Judith Basin U 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020 Lake M 20-29 11/29/2020 Lake F 0-9 11/29/2020 Lake F 50-59 11/29/2020 Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake F 0-9 11/29/2020 Lake F 30-39 11/29/2020 Lake F 40-49 11/29/2020 Lake F 50-59 11/29/2020 Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake M 40-49 11/29/2020 Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake M 60-69 11/29/2020 Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020 Lake M 60-69 11/29/2020 Lake F 60-69 11/29/2020 Lake M 30-39 11/29/2020 Lake M 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake F 30-39 11/29/2020 Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake F 20-29 11/29/2020 Lake F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lake F 40-49 11/29/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 40-49 11/29/2020 Lincoln M 50-59 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lincoln M 10-19 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 40-49 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 10-19 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 70-79 11/29/2020 Lincoln M 60-69 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 20-29 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 0-9 11/29/2020 Lincoln F 20-29 11/29/2020 Lincoln M 50-59 11/29/2020 Lincoln M 30-39 11/29/2020 Madison M 80-89 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 70-79 11/29/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula U 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula U 0-9 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula M 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula M 0-9 11/29/2020 Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula U 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula F 70-79 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula F 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula U 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula U 70-79 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula U 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula F 50-59 11/29/2020 Missoula U 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula M 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 70-79 11/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula M 80-89 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula M 30-39 11/29/2020 Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula U 40-49 11/29/2020 Missoula M 60-69 11/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 11/29/2020 Missoula U 20-29 11/29/2020 Missoula F 80-89 11/29/2020 Missoula U 10-19 11/29/2020 Park M 20-29 11/29/2020 Park M 60-69 11/29/2020 Park F 60-69 11/29/2020 Park M 30-39 11/29/2020 Park M 60-69 11/29/2020 Park F 20-29 11/29/2020 Park M 60-69 11/29/2020 Park F 30-39 11/29/2020 Park M 50-59 11/29/2020 Park M 60-69 11/29/2020 Park M 30-39 11/29/2020 Park F 40-49 11/29/2020 Park U 10-19 11/29/2020 Park F 30-39 11/29/2020 Park U 50-59 11/29/2020 Park F 10-19 11/29/2020 Park F 0-9 11/29/2020 Park M 40-49 11/29/2020 Petroleum F 40-49 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 60-69 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 90-99 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 80-89 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 70-79 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 50-59 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 60-69 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 20-29 11/29/2020 Ravalli M 70-79 11/29/2020 Ravalli U 20-29 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 11/29/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 11/29/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 11/29/2020 Roosevelt M 10-19 11/29/2020 Roosevelt F 70-79 11/29/2020 Sheridan F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 30-39 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 10-19 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 0-9 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 70-79 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 0-9 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 10-19 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020 Silver Bow M 40-49 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 60-69 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 60-69 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 11/29/2020 Silver Bow U 10-19 11/29/2020 Silver Bow U 0-9 11/29/2020 Silver Bow U 10-19 11/29/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 11/29/2020 Teton M 40-49 11/29/2020 Teton F 50-59 11/29/2020 Treasure F 60-69 11/29/2020 Valley F 50-59 11/29/2020 Valley F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 11/29/2020 Yellowstone U 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 11/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 11/29/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.