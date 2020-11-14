Montana COVID-19 testing results 11-14-20 – 1660 new cases

Earlier this week, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) began the process of upgrading its statewide communicable disease reporting system (known as Montana Infectious Disease Information System) that is used by local county and Tribal health officials to report COVID-19 cases.

This essential upgrade has created a single, centralized data source that will be shared between the local jurisdictions and DPHHS from this point forward. This will better streamline the overall data sharing process and help synchronize data being reported at the local level to updates made at the state level.

For example, the transition to the centralized database will help with more up-to-date and consistent hospitalization updates. In order to accomplish this, a large update was made to today’s hospitalization numbers in order to catch up the numbers from local jurisdictions to the state data. Today, the total hospitalizations are increasing by 500, and active hospitalization decreased by 59.

In addition, the transition to MIDIS has allowed for further noteworthy reconciliation of the statewide numbers that are updated on a daily basis.