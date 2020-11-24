MFPE responds to death of educator from COVID-19

The Montana Federation of Public Employees learned this week that a member educator in Great Falls has died from COVID-19. MFPE President Amanda Curtis issued the following statement in response to this avoidable tragedy:

“Everyone in MFPE mourns this loss with great pain and extend our deepest condolences to the family. MFPE will continue to advocate at the state level for increased safety measures for school staff and students.

“However, the simple fact remains that we cannot continue to have schools operating in-person when restaurants, bars, and school activities continue to exacerbate community spread. Montanans must wear masks in all public areas, and businesses must be held accountable for noncompliance. Additionally, all school districts, boards, and administrators must continue to do everything in their power to enforce public health guidelines, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and quarantining. All Montanans can help protect their neighbors who serve on the frontlines by doing the same thing.

“MFPE remains committed to fighting for the safety our members deserve.”

The Montana Federation of Public Employees is Montana’s largest union representing tens of thousands of frontline workers including educators, law enforcement, healthcare workers, and public employees. MFPE members have continued to report for duty every single day to ensure Montanans continue to receive vital services throughout the pandemic.