Information sought on mule deer poaching near Conner

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a mule deer buck that was shot and left in the southern Bitterroot Valley near Conner.

The 4×4 mule deer was shot on Tuesday, Nov. 10, likely sometime between 12 noon and just after sunset. Wardens say the deer was a smaller buck, approximately 3 years old, and was found about 30 feet from the road in in the Robbins Gulch area near Conner, which is part of Hunting District 270.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public, and they are asking for tips that can help uncover who is responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction and an additional reward of $500 from the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association.