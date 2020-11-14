Governor issues statement on over 500 deaths in Montana due to COVID-19

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement as more than 500 Montanans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“More than 500 Montanans have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Communities across our state are deeply feeling the impact of this virus, now more than we’ve seen before, and families are facing a holiday season without the ones they love most. COVID-19 is projected to be near the top in leading causes of death in Montana this year.

“It is within our power to save lives. If Montanans mask up, follow public health requirements, and stay home as much as possible, we can save hundreds of lives. Let’s prove we value the health of our community and our frontline workers who go to work in crowded hospitals day and night to care for us.”