Governor-elect Gianforte launches transition website

Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today launched MontanaComeback.com, the official website for his transition.

Montanans can access MontanaComeback.com to keep up with the transition, offer feedback on Montana’s response to COVID-19, submit their policy ideas, and apply to serve Montana in the governor-elect’s administration.

“Good ideas can come from anyone, anywhere, and I’m counting on Montanans to make their voices heard,” Gianforte said. “We built our Montana Comeback Plan with the input of Montanans across our state, but it’s just a starting point. We have a lot of work to do to get our state back on track. I urge you to keep your ideas coming and make your voices heard as we kick off Montana’s comeback.”

On November 3, Montanans elected Gianforte as the state’s 25th governor. Gianforte received more votes than any candidate for governor in Montana history and won with the largest margin for a first-term governor since 1920.

Over the last 16 days, Gianforte has formed a COVID-19 Task Force, established nine advisory teams to assist in identifying exceptional candidates to lead state agencies, reached out to Democratic and Republican state legislators, and received hundreds of submissions from individuals who want to serve Montana.

Gianforte will be sworn into office on January 4, 2021.