Governor-elect Gianforte announces meeting of expanded COVID-19 Task Force

Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today announced the first meeting of his expanded COVID-19 Task Force, which includes nine new appointments and four ex-officio members.

“We face a very serious challenge, and I’m counting on this task force, and all Montanans, to help us get through it and stronger on the other side,” Gianforte said. “The task force will help chart the best path forward for Montana. It will be transparent and accountable, and will ensure all voices are heard.”

Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force includes health care experts, business leaders, school administrators, law enforcement officers, and local and tribal leaders. Last week, Gianforte announced the initial membership of the task force.

The task force will convene remotely on Tuesday, November 24. To promote transparency, the meeting’s minutes and an audio recording of the meeting will be publicly available.

Earlier this week, Gianforte received a COVID-19 briefing from Major General Matthew T. Quinn.

New members of Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force follow:

Brenda Connelly – chief quality officer of The Living Springs

Pamela Cutler, M.D. – emergency room physician and president of the Western Montana Clinic; president of the Montana Medical Association

Randy Edwards – regional vice president for EmPres Healthcare Management; licensed nursing home administrator

Scott Gottlieb, M.D. – 23rd commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

Scott Malloy, LCSW – program director at Montana Healthcare Foundation

Gwyn Palchak, BSN, RN-BC, ACM-RN – president of District 7 Nurses Association of the Montana Nurses Association

Brian Rigby – president and apprenticeships coordinator of Iron Workers Local No. 732

Carley Robertson, M.D. – primary care physician and vice president of the Montana Medical Association

Tony Ward, Ph.D. – professor and chair of the School of Public and Community Health Sciences at the University of Montana

Elsie Arntzen, ex officio – Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction

Troy Downing, ex officio – Montana State Auditor-elect

Christi Jacobsen, ex officio – Montana Secretary of State-elect

Austin Knudsen, J.D., ex officio – Montana Attorney General-elect