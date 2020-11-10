Governor-elect Gianforte Announces COVID-19 Task Force

Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has announced his 21-member COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of healthcare experts, business leaders, school administrators, law enforcement, and local and tribal leaders.

This task force will work with state and local health officials to provide recommendations to the Governor-elect on how to best manage the COVID-19 crisis.

The Governor-elect released the following statement:

“Montana faces a public health crisis and economic crisis as a result of COVID-19 – which I trust the people of Montana to take seriously. It remains my top priority to work together to protect the most vulnerable among us, while also safely and fully opening back up our economy,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “This task force will be indispensable to me in tailoring a plan unique to the Treasure State that will promote both the health and economic well-being of Montanans.”

Members of Governor-elect Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force are below:

Kurt G. Alme – U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana (Billings)

Don Beeman – Member of the Bozeman Health Board of Directors; former VP of U.S. Commercial Operations for Merck's Vaccine Division (Bozeman)

Father Patrick Beretta – Parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Churches in Butte; Chaplain at Montana Technological University; Member of spiritual team at St. James Healthcare (Butte)

Daniel Bierschwale – Executive Director of Big Sky Resort Area District (Big Sky)

Dax Cetraro – Owner of Village Inn Pizza, Grand Plaza Casino, Rialto Bar (Helena)

Greg Chilcott – Ravalli County Commissioner; Trustee for Montana Association of Counties (Hamilton)

Heidi M. Duncan, MD, FAAFP – Medical Director at the Billings Clinic (Billings)

Wayne Leiker – VP of Refining Operations at Calumet Refinery (Great Falls)

Liz Moore – Executive Director of the Montana Nonprofit Association (Helena)

Hannah Nieskins – Superintendent of Whitehall; 2018 Montana Principal of the Year & 2019 NASSP Principal of the Year finalist (Whitehall)

Rick Norby – President of Montana League of Cities and Towns; Mayor of Sidney (Sidney)

Todd O'Hair – President and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce (Helena)

Adjutant General Matthew Quinn – Commander of Montana Air National Guard; currently leads Governor Bullock's Coronavirus Task Force (Helena)

Sheryl Scheafer – President of Montana Parent Teachers Association (Billings)

Dan Schmidt – Superintendent of Poplar Schools (Poplar)

Jesse Slaughter – Cascade County Sheriff (Great Falls)

Karen Sullivan, MA – Butte-Silver Bow Public Health Officer (Butte)

Randy Swenson – Owner of TenderNest Assisted Living (Billings)

Cherie Taylor – CEO of Northern Rockies Medical Center (Cut Bank)

Steve Wahrlich – Owner of Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn & Stella's Kitchen and Bakery (Billings)

– Owner of Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn & Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery (Billings) Kaci Wallette – Ft. Peck Tribal Executive Board member and nurse (Ft. Peck)