Floodplain Permit Application – Dickson Creek Bridge

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the East Fork Bitterroot River. The applicant is Muth Consulting Engineers. The proposed project will replace the current Dickson Creek Bridge. The project is located at the Dickson Creek Road Bridge crossing south of Conner in Section 22, T02N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-20-25).

BS 11-18-20. MNAXLP