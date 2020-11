BLUEJAY ESTATE SALES, www.bluejayestatesales.com, 363-1600. Nov 17-18 • Florence, 5466 Wildllife Way.+ Nov 18-20 • Hamilton, 311 Old Corvallis Road. Nov 20-21 • Missoula, 1300 Clarkia. Nov 27-28 • Hamilton, 113 Silverado. Dec 4-5 • Salmon, 60 Perreau, special 3-6pm hours on Day One. Dec 10-12 • Hamilton, Fairgrounds. Beautiful furnishings and decor! ALL SALES START Day One 4pm-6pm. Numbers to keep place in line given at 2pm for Day One sale. Following Days 9-12

Share this: