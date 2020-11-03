Divided we fall

By John Grant, Hamilton

ANTIFA, QAnon, Socialist, Nazi. Epithets thrown around carelessly to describe someone with whom we do not agree?

What defines a “TRUE” Montanan? 10 years? 30 years? One generation? Five generations? Does it matter? Who is more entitled and to what?

What defines a “TRUE” patriot? A flag on a porch? A flag on a vehicle? Multiple flags on anything? Labeling any who are not “us” as a threat?

Pizzagate? How do we have conversations (with no hard evidence) about cults of pedophilia and leave out the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America, the Penn State locker room, the Ohio State wrestling program or U.S.A. Gymnastics for which there are mountains of evidence?

How about we embrace “JUSTICE for ALL” as embedded in our Pledge of Allegiance? And how about we live it without imposing our personal beliefs upon ALL who do not share them such that we dismiss as evil the beliefs of our neighbors?

“It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are twenty gods or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg”–Thomas Jefferson