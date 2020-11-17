DEQ Permit Applications – Wildflower Subdivision (Hamilton) and ExxonMobil Refinery (Billings)

PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-20-18

November 16, 2020

PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE

The purpose of this notice is to state the Department’s intention to issue wastewater discharge permits to the facilities listed in this notice. These permits are issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA); the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.1301 et seq., Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES); ARM 17.30.1001 et seq., Montana Ground Water Pollution Control System (MGWPCS); and Sections 402 and 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The Water Protection Bureau has prepared draft permits for the facilities listed below. Copies of the draft permits, fact sheets, and environmental assessments are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department’s website www.deq.mt.gov.

APPLICANT INFORMATION

APPLICANT: Wildflower Subdivision Homeowners Association

FACILITY NAME: Wildflower Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility

FACILITY LOCATION: Approximately one mile south of Hamilton, Montana.

RECEIVING WATER: Outfall 001 – Class I Ground Water

PERMIT NUMBER: MTX000142

A determination has been made by DEQ to reissue a Montana Ground Water Pollution Control System (MGWPCS) permit, MTX000142, to Wildflower Subdivision Homeowners Association for the Wildflower Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility. This permitting action authorizes discharge of treated wastewater to ground water. The scope of this permitting action is for the operation, and maintenance of the proposed wastewater treatment and disposal system.

The Wildflower Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility serves 48 residences approximately one mile south of Hamilton. The facility is permitted for 14,400 gallons per day of treated residential wastewater from a Level II treatment system. This system has been in operation since 2004. The discharge structure is a pressure-dosed subsurface drainfield located in the park area in the central part of the subdivision.

The applicant proposes to continue to operate a Level II treatment facility. The wastewater generated by the Wildflower Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility will undergo treatment and on-site disposal. Wastewater treatment may include use of trickling filter Advantex Pod type of treatment system (or similar). DEQ recognizes that in comparison to conventional septic treatment, the proposed treatment system may provide a higher level of treatment for nutrients.

The proposed facility will use subsurface structures (Outfall 001) to discharge treated wastewater to underlying groundwater. The discharge structure’s location is:

Latitude: 46.216988ᵒ, Longitude: 114.146709ᵒ

SW 1/4 of Section 6, T5N, R20W, Ravalli County

* * * * *

APPLICANT INFORMATION

APPLICANT NAME: ExxonMobil Corporation

FACILITY NAME: ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants, Billings Refinery

FACILITY LOCATION: 700 ExxonMobil Road, Billings, MT 59101

RECEIVING WATER: Yellowstone River

PERMIT NUMBER MT0028321

DEQ is proposing a draft Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) permit renewal for ExxonMobil Corporation. ExxonMobil is a petroleum refining company. The facility processes, treats, and transforms crude oil and other raw materials into refined hydrocarbon products, by-products, and intermediates. This MPDES permit renewal is only for dredging the Yellowstone River in front of the river water intake pump. Each year the river intake channel in front of the pump house fills with river sediment, gravel, and rocks during the high runoff season. Dredging the channel is required to maintain ExxonMobil’s vested water rights for the safe and reliable operation of the refinery.

The facility is not a new or increased source and does not trigger nondegradation requirements. Permit limits are carried forward from the 2015-issued permit. This permit and fact sheet will be submitted to the EPA for approval.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Public comments are invited ANYTIME PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS DECEMBER 17, 2020. Comments may be directed to the DEQ Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS DECEMBER 17, 2020, will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be imposed on the permits. If you wish to comment electronically, you may e-mail the Department at [email protected]

During the public comment period provided by the notice, the Department will accept requests for a public hearing. A request for a public hearing must be in writing and must state the nature of the issue proposed to be raised in the hearing (ARM 17.30.1373 and 17.30.1024).

The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The complete administrative

record, including permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours.

