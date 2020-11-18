Daines announces participation in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial, positive test for antibodies

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced his participation in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial. The trial is a blind trial, however, Daines has since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. This follows Pfizer’s announcement of the vaccine being 95% effective and plans to seek FDA emergency use authorization in the coming days.

“Back in August, I got a call from my mom telling me how Pfizer was looking for people to enroll in their COVID-19 vaccine trial right in my hometown of Bozeman. Thanks to that call, my sweet wife Cindy and I decided to go online and enroll in the trial – joining over on hundred everyday Montanans participating. While this was a blind trial, I have since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved. This is about saving lives. This is about supporting our healthcare heroes. This is about protecting Montana jobs & workers and rebuilding our economy. This is about American exceptionalism and innovation. This is about restoring hope. This is about restoring normalcy into our way of life.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve made the research, development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic drugs a top priority because I believe in order to get back to normal, we need a safe and effective vaccine. That’s why I worked hand in hand with our nation’s top scientists, researchers and American innovators to discuss what was needed to get a vaccine into the hands of the American people as safely and quickly as possible, including securing an initial $10 billion to move forward with dual tracking of clinical trials and manufacturing, known as Operation Warp Speed.

“While I believe a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor. I trust Montanans to make the decision for themselves, use commonsense and practice personal responsibility. While we wait for a final vaccine approval, we must remain smart, protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and be responsible.”

Earlier today, Pfizer announced their vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. They also announced plans to seek FDA emergency use authorization within days.

Background:

Pfizer and the Trump administration entered into a $1.95 billion agreement to help with production and nationwide delivery of the vaccine. This funding was from Operation Warp Speed, which Daines was critical in securing funding for since the start of the pandemic.

Senator Daines was instrumental in securing $10 billion in funding through the CARES Act for the development and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under Operation Warp Speed – with top researchers, scientists and administration officials touting the Senator’s work.