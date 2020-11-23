Call for Bids – Ravalli County Legal Notices

CALL FOR BIDS

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is calling for bids on the printing of legal notices for the Ravalli County Offices in a local newspaper within the County of Ravalli for the calendar year of 2021. Bids should include the following:

• Per folio rate (1-100 words) for the first and each additional insertion.

• Information that specifically addresses compliance with Section 18-7-411 and 18-7-201 MCA.

Bids must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked, “LEGAL NOTICE PRINTING BID”. The bid must be received by the Clerk & Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 by Thursday, December 10, 2020 AT 9:00 AM.

Bids will then be publicly opened on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Commissioners conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, (3rd floor).

This bid award for the 2021 Ravalli County newspaper of record for printing of legal notices shall follow the bid openings at 10:45 AM.

For further information, contact the Commissioners’ Office at 406-375-6500

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant.

