Call for Bids – Ravalli County Display Advertising

CALL FOR BIDS

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is seeking bids for Display Advertising for our Ravalli County Offices in a local newspaper within the County of Ravalli for the calendar year of 2021.

Please bid the Display Advertising by the Column Inch.

Bids must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked, “DISPLAY ADVERTISING BID”. The bid must be received by the Clerk & Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 by Thursday, December 10, 2020 AT 9:00 AM.

Bids will then be publicly opened on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Commissioners conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, (3rd floor).

This bid award for the 2021 Ravalli County newspaper of record for Display Advertising shall follow the bid openings at 10:45 AM.

For further information, contact the Commissioners’ Office at 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 11-25, 12-2, 12-9-20. MNAXLP