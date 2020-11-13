Bipartisan resolution honoring Montana wildland firefighters, first responders passes U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that his bipartisan Senate resolution recognizing the bravery, sacrifice, and heroism of wildland firefighters and first responders across Montana and the nation has passed the U.S. Senate. The resolution also honors those who have lost their lives this fire season, including Montanans Tom Duffy and Sara Madsen.

“Montana’s wildland firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and families from devastating wildfires, and this was a devastating fire season,” Daines said. “I’m glad to see the Senate pass my resolution recognizing these Montana heroes and honoring those we’ve lost this fire season, including Tom Duffy and Sara Madsen. I will always stand with our fire fighters and first responders, and will continue working to ensure they have the resources and tools they need each fire season.”

This wildfire season has been intense and has caused severe damage to forests, property, and even loss of life. Over 35 people died and over 4,000 properties were destroyed as wildfires burned across the West. Over 30,000 wildland firefighters and military were mobilized to fight fires throughout Montana, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and other states.

Background:

On October 6th, 2020, Daines introduced his Senate resolution to recognize the bravery, sacrifice, and heroism of wildland firefighters and first responders across Montana and the nation.