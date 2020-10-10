UM to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Oct. 12

The University of Montana will honor the contributions and cultures of Indigenous people on Monday, Oct. 12, as it celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with a variety of campus and online events. Members of the media are welcome.

Events will launch with a tribal flag raising at 8:30 a.m. at the Payne Family Native American Center rotunda. UM American Indian Student Services will sponsor a lodge raising and “Socially Distant Giveaway and Raffle” on the Oval at 10 a.m. Events, many of them hosted on Zoom, will continue for much of the day.

A full schedule of UM Indigenous Peoples Day events is online.

“Indigenous Peoples Day reminds us here at UM, that we are at our best when we honor our commitment to partnering with tribal communities and enhancing the potential of each Indigenous person who walks onto this campus,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “This charge goes beyond observing the histories and contributions of Indigenous cultures; it includes advancing tribal knowledge in teaching and research and continually supporting tribal nations.”