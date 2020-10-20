Town of Stevensville Surplus Sale

The Town of Stevensville is selling 6 vehicles and 2 John Deere Lawn Tractors:

1996 Chevrolet Suburban (min. bid $500.00)

2011 Dodge Charger (min. bid $1,000.00)

2004 Ford Crown Vic

2005 Ford Crown Vic

1998 Chevrolet Lumina (min. bid $500.00)

1982 Chevrolet Cargo Van

John Deere Tractor #1, 223 hours

John Deere Tractor #2, 1,267 hours

This is a sealed bid auction; forms available at:

Town Hall, 206 Buck Street

Bidding will close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:00 pm

No warranties expressed or implied, vehicles are sold as is/where is.

Vehicles may be viewed at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street.

Bids will be reviewed October 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm and highest bidder may take possession at that time.

BS 10-21-2020. MNAXLP