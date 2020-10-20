Town of Stevensville Surplus Sale
The Town of Stevensville is selling 6 vehicles and 2 John Deere Lawn Tractors:
1996 Chevrolet Suburban (min. bid $500.00)
2011 Dodge Charger (min. bid $1,000.00)
2004 Ford Crown Vic
2005 Ford Crown Vic
1998 Chevrolet Lumina (min. bid $500.00)
1982 Chevrolet Cargo Van
John Deere Tractor #1, 223 hours
John Deere Tractor #2, 1,267 hours
This is a sealed bid auction; forms available at:
Town Hall, 206 Buck Street
Bidding will close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:00 pm
No warranties expressed or implied, vehicles are sold as is/where is.
Vehicles may be viewed at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street.
Bids will be reviewed October 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm and highest bidder may take possession at that time.
