Support for Laura Merrill HD 87

By Sarah Roubik, Corvallis

We are so lucky for the opportunity to have Laura Merrill represent Ravalli County in Helena! I have done business with Laura for over 26 years and have always been impressed with her business acumen, listening skills, honesty and work ethic. Laura is THE qualified candidate who will take our concerns to Helena and seamlessly work with all members of the legislature to get things done. If you are lucky enough to live in house district 87, vote for Laura Merrill for your representative. You will be glad you did!