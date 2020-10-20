Stevensville School Trustee Position Open

LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given, that pursuant to Montana Codes Annotated, the appointment of one (1) trustee position for the Stevensville Public Schools will take place at the regular board meeting schedule for November 10, 2020 at 7:00pm.
The term of the position is until May 2021. Interested parties must be of voting age, reside within the Stevensville Elementary School District and submit a letter of interest to the District Clerk at no later than 4:00 pm Monday November 10, 2020.
Interviews will take place November 10, 2020 at the regularly scheduled board meeting.
Stevensville Public Schools
District Office
300 Park Street
Stevensville, MT 59870
BS 10-21-20. MNAXLP
