Sheriff’s Sale – 124 Tarkas Lane, Victor

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ARDYCE E. KELLEY; ARDYCE E. KELLEY, deceased; JAMES RODNEY KELLEY; TIMOTHY ALLEN KELLEY; RAVALLI COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; and all other persons unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real and personal property described in the complaint for foreclosure adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent,

Defendants.

Cause No. DV-18-68

Department 1

Hon. Howard E. Recht

TO BE SOLD AT SHERIFF’S SALE:

On the 28th day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana 59840, that certain real property situated in Ravalli County, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1B-1 of Amended Subdivision Plat No. 323, being a portion of Lot 1, BIG CREEK MEADOWS, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof. Together with a 60 foot wide road and utility easement on the West line and a 30 foot wide road and utility easement along the South boundary of Lot 1-A of Amended Plat No. 193, and also shown on Amended Plat No. 323.

KNOWN AS 124 Tarkas Lane, Victor, MT 59875.

Dated this 22nd day of September, 2020.

STEPHEN HOLTON

Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana

By: Steve Holton

Printed Name: Steve Holton, Sheriff

BS 10-7, 10-14, 10-21-20. MNAXLP