By Jim Crews, Stevensville Moving Stevensville Forward seems to think there is some sort of Secret Society in Stevensville. If there is, I think a woman named Sue is probably the ring leader. The idea of a Secret Society (aka The Comancheros) in Stevensville might have merit. You see, the Dewey supporters seem to have the belief that we Citizens of Stevensville are plotting and planning some sort of coup or have a plan to install a Manchurian Candidate or something along those lines. Far be it for me to delve into the minds of those folks. I really have no ambition to study their minds or beliefs. They do believe that some folks have had it in for Dewey since day one. All you have to do is go read their propaganda to see who is espousing these things. Frankly, I really do not care to spend that much of my time following their complaints. They seem to simply not understand the basis of the complaints against Dewey. You know, basic things like constitutional rights violations, discrimination, lying to the public, deception and cons. It amazes me these folks can get through the day without for even one second realizing what has transpired in Stevensville. Some say the Judge’s opinion is just that… no. It’s a ruling. Some say, well, he made a few mistakes, forgive and forget… No… because he only recently recognized that what he did was wrong and is now claiming it was a mistake. If he had done that in the beginning, I think some folks would have chewed on their lip and said, OK. But no more. Instead of correcting the problem he hid it. Instead of making sure it would not happen again, he did not promulgate procedure or policy change to prevent it. Fact is, he did not follow the existing policy that would have prevented the problem. Instead of thinking he holds the power, recognize that it is the council that holds the power. Stop being a power-hungry tyrant. Shoot, the council with the exception of the Special Ones, cannot even go to town hall and get what they need to do their jobs. Fact is, Dewey has tried to hamstring the council and tried to negate their authority. By the way, where are the council computers, phones, work stations so that they can do their jobs? There are so many other things this errant politician has done. He refused to appoint certain people to boards because they did not meet his personal attributes. He does not enforce town policy, or even council rules unless they suit his needs. Why are the Comancheros so afraid that if Dewey is recalled, Bob will be the temp mayor? What are they afraid he will uncover when town hall is reopened and council can go back to being what it should be? You know, Dewey still has the COPP complaint to deal with and the ethics complaint that is waiting until the election is over and who paid for all his attorney fees? All I want in a mayor is someone who will follow the state and local laws and policies of the town. I tell you this, I am going to write some town ordinances and policies to stop a mayor from doing these things ever again. If anyone needs a code of conduct, it’s this mayor. By the time most read this, it will probably mostly be over. Tuesday, 11-3-2020, we will either see a recalled mayor who should immediately resign, but he will not. He will drag the torture out for the two full weeks to certify the election before being forced to leave office, or we will see a group of citizens prevail with the idea that it is OK to let elected officials break the law, violate citizens’ rights, which will fuel this tyrant’s ego to no end. Let us hope that it does not come to the latter because of the potential for retaliation against some of the citizenry and certain members of the staff.