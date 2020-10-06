RFP – Stillwater County DES PDM update

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS. Separate sealed bids for updating the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan (PDM) will be received by Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES), PO Box 1287, Columbus, MT 59019 until 5:00 pm on November 16, 2020. Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services in cooperation with Musselshell, Big Horn, Sweet Grass, Golden Valley, Rosebud, Treasure and Wheatland Counties are soliciting bids for a project to update the Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Plan. This update will include a total of eight (8) counties. Scope of work includes the following: Review current plan for each county; review and analyze natural and manmade hazards; engage the public in each county to develop the updated PDM; these meeting will include first responders, government officials, community groups, nonprofits, private businesses and Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) representatives. Further, evaluate potential hazards and disasters; recommend and prioritize hazard mitigation measures; determine necessary updates to existing plan(s); ensuring that revisions are consistent with state and FEMA requirements and develop a schedule for all eight counties for hosting community meetings. Successful contractor is required to attend all community and government meetings. All proposals must be signed and shall not exceed ten (10) pages. Proposals must include letter of transmittal, statement of qualifications and experience, staffing and project management, history of the firm, work to be performed, references, fees and schedule. Project must be finalized and approved no later than December 31, 2021. For questions or complete copy of the RFP, contact Bill Pronovost, (406) 322-8015, [email protected] or Carol Arkell, (406) 322-8060, [email protected]

BS 10-7-20. MNAXLP